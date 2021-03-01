VEJA

Rio Branco

$140.00

Buy Now Review It

At Zappos

VEJA Footwear Size Chart VEJA takes sustainability seriously. Click here to read more about VEJA being a proud Certified B Corporation brand, as well as Leather Working Group Certified. Sporty and casually cool, the VEJA™ Rio Branco shoes have a classic construction with an easy going color combo. Pair these with your favorite joggers, jeans, or skirt for a look that's effortlessly chill. Brand details are featured on the tongue, side and heel. Lace up sneakers have a reinforced leather cage for stability. Leather and textile upper. Textile lining and removable textile insole. Synthetic outsole. Made in Brazil. Measurements: Weight: 10 oz Product measurements were taken using size 40 (US Women's 9), width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.