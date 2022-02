NA-KD

Rimless Sunglasses

£16.95

Buy Now Review It

At NA-KD

These sunglasses feature a square frame and uv protection. Measurements: Lens Height: 4,8 cm / 1.14 in. Lens Width: 7 cm / 2.12 in. Frame Width: 15,7 cm / 6.2 in. Temple Length: 14.5 cm / 5.12 in. Bridge Width: 1,4 cm / 0.8 in. Materials: 50% Metal fiber, 50% Polycarbonate.