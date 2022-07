Free People

Rider Denim Vest Suit

$168.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 67007450; Color Code: 040 Retro-inspired and perfectly paired, this fun denim set features a classic cropped vest and coordinating low-rise jeans for a statement-making look. Vest: Button-up closures Dropped front pockets Slim fit Back cinch belt Jeans: Zip fly and button closure Five-pocket design Exaggerated flare silhouette Low-slung style