Ribcage Wide Leg Women’s Jeans

$98.00 $82.98

Levi's highest high rise with a stylish wide leg. Iconic leather patch at back waist. We styled this with our Utility Shirt Designed with superior craftsmanship and extra attention. Levi's Premium elevates our iconic styles with quality thatll stand the test of time