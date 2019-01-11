Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Monki
Ribbed Tee
£8.00
£4.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Monki
A ribbed tee that makes the perfect base layer for your #monkistyle wizardry. In a size small the chest width is 76 cm and the length is 56 cm. The model is 178 cm and is wearing a size small.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Vision Street Wear
Camo 2 T-shirt
$50.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Everlane
The Heavyweight Relaxed Crew
$60.00
$30.00
from
Everlane
BUY
DETAILS
Among
A Button Point Knit Top
$76.00
from
W Concept
BUY
DETAILS
Massimo Dutti
Vertical Pleated T-shirt
$39.90
from
Massimo Dutti
BUY
More from Monki
DETAILS
Monki
Ruffle Hem Shirt Dress
£30.00
from
Monki
BUY
DETAILS
Monki
Brown Check Roll Neck
£15.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Monki
Taiki Leopard Jeans
£40.00
£25.00
from
Monki
BUY
DETAILS
Monki
Front Slit Trousers
£35.00
£18.00
from
Monki
BUY
More from Tops
DETAILS
Little High Little Low x CT
Dreams T
$98.00
from
Little High Little Low
BUY
DETAILS
Violeta By Mango
Oversized Shirt
$79.99
from
Mango
BUY
DETAILS
Mary Katrantzou
Orla Top
$985.00
from
11 Honore
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Ribbed Turtleneck Top
$9.99
from
H&M
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted