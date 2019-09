RE/DONE

Ribbed Tank

$74.00

Buy Now Review It

At RE/DONE

The RE/DONE Ribbed Tank is a modern take on the classic sleeveless men's undershirt. While its history may have been rooted below the shirt, this updated version can stand all on its own. The ribbed fabric with balanced tank straps flatters your figure. The tank can be worn confidently with the knowledge that the snug fit will keep all the important things in the garment.