WVN.

Ribbed Oversized Cardigan

$158.00 $142.20

Buy Now Review It

At WVN.

An oversized and gently draped button-front cardigan in a soft, wide-knit organic cotton and wool blend. A cold-weather must - effortlessly cool and always eco-friendly, with limitless styling possibilities. Sweater knit - 80% organic cotton / 20% wool sweater knit Buttons Pockets GOTS certified