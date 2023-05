Ghanda

Ribbed Leg Warmers

$19.95

Buy Now Review It

At Ghanda

Now you can wear your mini skirt in winter! Our Ribbed Leg Warmers in Warm White feature full calf coverage, but can be rolled down for an undone look. Pair with our Raider Skirt or Runway Skirt and some loafers for an effortlessly cool look! Full calf coverage Ribbed fabric Fabric details: 100% acrylic Colour: Warm White Designed in Torquay, Australia. Item # WMI17WAWH0000