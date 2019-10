Snidel

Ribbed Knit Cardigan

$86.80

We designed this rib knit cardigan to create a feminine silhouette, featuring a slim fit shape and a deep V-neck. You can also wear it reversed with the V-neck on the back as an open back pullover. Despite its slim fit, the textured rib knit material neatly covers the body line. [Fabric] This V-neck uses a thick, rib knit fabric that resembles terry cloth. The contrasting color of the button adds an additional accent to the piece.