Free People

Rib Stripe Recycled Cashmere Beanie

$68.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 84766807; Color Code: 000 A cold weather classic, this beanie is featured in a ribbed fabrication made from recycled cashmere and wool, complete with a striped pattern for a bold touch. Features: Classic beanie style, upturned cuff, ribbed fabrication, recycled cashmere and wool blend, striped pattern Why We <3 It: The perfect finishing touch to a casual, cold-day look. Care/Import Import