Warehouse

Rib Long Sleeve Top

£26.00

Buy Now Review It

At Warehouse

Smart enough for the office, casual enough for the weekend: we love this long sleeves rib top for its thrilled cuffs and a high neckline. Fabric: Main, 5% elastane, 95% viscose Wash Care: Machine wash Product Code: 33231 Model wears Size 8 and is 5ft10"