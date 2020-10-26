Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Bobeau
Rib Knit Crop Pants
$58.00
$34.80
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
A tie waist adds a sophisticated flourish to wide-leg rib-knit pants in a breezy cropped length.
Need a few alternatives?
Saturday/Sunday
Vera Gauzy Lounge Pants
$88.00
$35.97
from
Anthropolgie
BUY
Pilcro and the Letterpress
Ultra High-rise Pleated Wide-leg Jeans
$148.00
$53.97
from
Anthropologie
BUY
promoted
Danielle Bernstein
Satin Pants
$89.00
from
Macy's
BUY
promoted
Danielle Bernstein
Faux-snakeskin Pants
$99.00
from
Macy's
BUY
More from Bobeau
Bobeau
Floral Print Ruffle Sleeve Babydoll Dress
$68.00
$22.48
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Bobeau
Poplin Cuff French Terry Dress
$36.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Bobeau
Butter Short Sleeve Tee
$39.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Pants
Saturday/Sunday
Vera Gauzy Lounge Pants
$88.00
$35.97
from
Anthropolgie
BUY
Pilcro and the Letterpress
Ultra High-rise Pleated Wide-leg Jeans
$148.00
$53.97
from
Anthropologie
BUY
promoted
Danielle Bernstein
Satin Pants
$89.00
from
Macy's
BUY
promoted
Danielle Bernstein
Faux-snakeskin Pants
$99.00
from
Macy's
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted