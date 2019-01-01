Search
Faith Connexion

Rib-knit Crop Off-the-shoulder Sweater

$640.00
At Barneys New York
Styled with voluminous blouson sleeves, Faith Connexion's crop sweater is crafted of navy compact rib-knit. The French label designs this piece with an elasticized neckline, allowing it to be worn off-the shoulder.
