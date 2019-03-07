Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
Marc Fisher
Rex Platform Sandal
$159.94
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
An espadrille wedge and platform lend eye-catching height to a breezy sandal designed with soft leather straps and a rounded buckle.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Via Spiga
Platform Wedge Espadrille - Ralina Tie
$250.00
$174.99
from
Bloomingdale's
BUY
DETAILS
Maryam Nassir Zadeh
Olympia Wedge
$443.00
from
Maryam Nassir Zadeh
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Striped Espadrille
$49.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
B.F.T. by Barefoot Tess
Beth Sandal
$69.00
from
Long Tall Sally
BUY
More from Marc Fisher
DETAILS
Marc Fisher
Indre Hiker Boot
$239.00
$143.20
from
Marc Fisher
BUY
DETAILS
Marc Fisher
Indre Hiker Boot
$239.00
from
Marc Fisher
BUY
DETAILS
Marc Fisher
Yale Pointy Toe Chelsea Bootie
$199.00
from
Marc Fisher
BUY
DETAILS
Marc Fisher
Izzie Genuine Shearling Lace-up Boot
$249.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Sandals
DETAILS
Jeffrey Campbell
Kaine Sandals
$90.00
from
Jeffrey Campbell
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Blue Collection Metallic Leather Mid-heel Shoes
$99.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
ATP Atelier
Canda Leather Sandals
$390.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Loeffler Randall
Knotted Wrap Sandal In White
$350.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted