Details Benefits 8HR wear. No-transfer formula stays where it belongs - on your lips Powerful pigment blend delivers opaque matte color in one coat Built-in, dual-function primer extends wear and prevents transfer, for a long-lasting, smudge-proof finish Key Ingredients Infused with antioxidant Vitamin E to help condition, protect and nourish your lips Formulated Without Parabens Mineral oil Sulfates How To Use Fill in lips with ColorStay Suede Ink Lipstick using the bullet's flat base for easy application. Begin at the center of your lips and glide out towards the corners of your mouth. You only need one coat for full coverage. Pro Tip: If you really want to amp it up, line your lips with ColorStay Longwear Lip Liner in a matching shade for a bold, one-tone lip look that doesn't quit. Or jump on the ombré trend with a contrasting lip liner shade. Ingredients Isododecane, Dimethicone, Polyethylene, Trimethylsiloxysilicate, Mica, Vinyl Dimethicone/Methicone Silsesquioxane Crosspolymer, Diisostearyl Malate, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Peg-10 Dimethicone, Polyisobutene, Propylene Carbonate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzyl Benzoate, Limonene, Linalool May Contain (+/-): [Iron Oxides (CI 77499), Orange 5 (CI 45370), Red 27 (CI 45410), Red 28 Lake (CI 45410), Red 33 Lake (CI 17200), Red 6 (CI 15850), Red 7 Lake (CI 15850), Yellow 5 Lake (CI 19140).] B02401