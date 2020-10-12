L'Oreal Paris

Revitalift Triple Power Moisturizer 1.7 Oz

$24.99 $18.29

Buy Now Review It

ANTI-AGING FACE CREAM MOISTURIZER: This anti-aging retinol face cream addresses multiple signs of aging skin in just 1 week: reduces wrinkles, re-firms contours, brightens skin, smooths skin roughness and deeply hydrates for younger-looking skinch RETINOL MOISTURIZER CREAM FOR FACE: Formulated with 3 top recomillimeterended ingredients: Pro-Retinol, Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin C. Pro Retinol reduces wrinkles and firms skinch Hyaluronic Acid hydrates and plumps skinch Vitamin C boosts radiance and evens tone. HYDRATION FACE CREAM WITH RETINOL: Gift your skin a daily dose of hydration from Revitalift anti-wrinkle retinol night cream to provide your skin essential moisture to keep skin hydrated and healthy. FOR EVERYDAY USE: Smooth this intensive cream until thoroughly absorbed. Use as a day or night cream for face and neck. Because this retinol cream for face visibly smooths skin texture, it wears well under makeup and can be used as a primer. Packaging and formula may vary. We recently improved our formula with new ingredients, a new fragrance, a new texture and added better results. Always read the ingredient list on the product label before use. For best results apply moisturizer every morning and evening, smooth over the face, neck and jawline until thoroughly absorbed