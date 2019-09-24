L'Oreal Paris

Revitalift Derm Intensives Hyaluronic Acid Facial Serum

At Target

What is Revitalift Derm Intensive Hyaluronic Acid Serum? A dermatologist validated, highly-concentrated, anti-aging plumping hyaluronic acid serum that immediately hydrates and fills wrinkles in 2 weeks. What Does Hyaluronic Acid Do? Hyaluronic Acid is naturally produced by our bodies and plays a critical role in skin's youthful look. It's natural production rapidly decreases as early late 20's and must be topically supplied as a key step after cleansing. Hyaluronic Acid is able to hold 1000x its weight in water. It's a big molecule and therefore needs to be adapted to be absorbed by the skin in order to be effective. The formula has been designed to provide a dual plumping and hydration effect by combining hyaluronic acid of both high and low molecular weight. 0.5% High Molecular Weight Hyaluronic Acid: This higher molecular weight will remain on top of the skin, without a tacky feeling to provide immediate plumping effect on dry fine lines. 1% Low Molecular Weight Hyaluronic Acid: Low Molecular Weight will penetrate the skin's surface layer to plump from within. This formula has also been developed and tested to be safe for sensitive skin. What Else You Need to Know: Revitalift Derm Intensives products were validated in partnership with an advisory panel of dermatologists who certified the Ingredient Charter, Formula and Product Development, Independent Clinical Testing Protocols and Results. How to Use: After cleansing, hyaluronic acid should be the immediate next step before any other treatments or moisturizers. Every morning and evening, apply 2-3 drops to the face and neck, avoiding the eye area. For best results, use with Revitalift Triple Power Day Cream. Can be used before Derm Intensives 10% Vitamin C Serum.Every morning & evening, apply 2-3 drops to the face and neck, and gently smooth into skin. Avoid the eye area.For best results, please use with other Revitalift products.