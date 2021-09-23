Revision

Revision Soothing Facial Rinse 6.7 Fl. Oz.

Revision Soothing Facial Rinse is a calming, alcohol-free toner that gently refreshes and hydrates delicate skin after cleansing. This restorative toner helps alleviate redness often associated with spider veins around the nose, cheek, and chin area. Suitable for all skin types, even sensitive.