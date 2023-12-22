Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Lorena Canals
Reversible Washable Rug Twin Vintage Blue
$159.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Lorena Canals
Need a few alternatives?
JONATHAN Y
Maribo Abstract Groovy Striped Indoor Area Rug
BUY
$75.70
$169.00
Amazon
AllModern
Della Cotton Red/rust Rug
BUY
$247.00
$280.00
AllModern
MatMoreIndia
Unique Hand Tufted Rug
BUY
$249.00
$498.00
Etsy
addybambi For Deny
Soda Checkerboard Rug
BUY
$249.00
Urban Outfitters
More from Lorena Canals
Lorena Canals
Puffy Washable Rug, Dream
BUY
$225.00
Maisonette
Lorena Canals
Puffy Washable Rug, Dream
BUY
$225.00
Verishop
Lorena Canals
Shag Area Rug
BUY
$160.00
AllModern
Lorena Canals
Puffy Dream Washable Rug
BUY
$215.00
The Tot
More from Décor
JONATHAN Y
Maribo Abstract Groovy Striped Indoor Area Rug
BUY
$75.70
$169.00
Amazon
AllModern
Della Cotton Red/rust Rug
BUY
$247.00
$280.00
AllModern
MatMoreIndia
Unique Hand Tufted Rug
BUY
$249.00
$498.00
Etsy
addybambi For Deny
Soda Checkerboard Rug
BUY
$249.00
Urban Outfitters
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted