Stasher
Reusable Silicone Storage Bags
$52.99
At Stasher
We can’t legally say that our Mojave collection is magical. But we’re not going to deny it, either. Inspired by the land of dreams, extremes, and ancient wisdom, a Mojave Stasher bag carries the spirit of adventure wherever you go — and keeps it totally fresh. 1% of all Mojave Collection sales will be donated to the Mojave Desert Land Trust, an organization dedicated to preserving desert lands for generations to come. Freedom to Roam (Package-Free) It's not a mirage: your Mojave Collection orders will arrive without individual packaging. Same great product, now with an even smaller footprint.