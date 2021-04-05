AlierGo

Reusable Neck Gel Ice Pack

$15.99

Buy Now Review It

Hot and Cold Therapy: Comfytemp reusable cold and hot pack provide targeted hot or cold therapy for you. Just put it into the microwave 40S for heat therapy; It can also be frozen 1h in the freezer for cold compress, a perfect ice pack for neck and shoulder pain Target Therapy & Flexible: This neck shoulder ice pack is targeted for relieving neck pain and shoulder soreness, bringing effective relief, it contours for your neck and fits for most people. And filled with a professional-grade gel that allows the gel pack to remain pliable when frozen More & Evenly Gel: The instant cold pack filled with more gel and there are two dividing lines that make the neck ice pack evenly distributed, which offers you safe and natural relief for acute & chronic pain, muscle pain, arthritis, inflammation, and swelling, and aid injury recovery Safe & Leak-proof: High-quality durable nylon & vinyl fabric provides extra safety and comfort to prevent skin irritation or discomfort during use, and the double-sealed seams to prevent leakage or tears for better application Warranty & Support: We offer all customers a 5-year warranty, 365-day free replacement, 90-day free return, and 24-hour professional customer service after your purchase. Please feel free to contact us if you have any issues, we will gladly resolve to make sure you are 100% satisfied with your purchase