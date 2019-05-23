Maistic

Reusable Multi Purpose Wipes - 100% Organic Bamboo

£10.50

Buy Now Review It

At The Plastic Free Shop

Each roll contains 20 thick, absorbent and quick to dry reusable wipes Made of 100% organic bamboo which helps deforestation. Did you know that 51,000 trees are cut down each day to replace the amount of discarded paper towels! The wipes are naturally soft and antibacterial making them equally good for skin and for baby, as well as cleaning Endless uses - they work brilliantly on wood, steel, glass, granite, plastic One roll of Bambaw wipes will last as long as at least 65 rolls of everyday paper towels All natural so no nasty microfibres heading down the plughole into our waterways At the end of life they can be put straight on the compost