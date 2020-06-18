GRN

Reusable Food Storage Bag

$8.00

The eco-friendly & recyclable material inhibits dirt growth. The leak-proof clip allows you to store liquid foods to high capacity. The best substitute for plastic, ziploc storage, sous vide & meal prep bags! Leakproof Design: The reusable bags are designed with an airtight seal, can keep fresh and antioxidant. Great for store all kinds of food and drink, like fruits, vegetables, meat, milk, sugars, bread, sandwich and any daily necessities you want to store. Fridge & Kitchen Storage: Heat and cold-resistant, -58℉~482℉(-50℃～+250℃), safely used in refrigerator, microwave oven, toaster.freezer，steamer, and dishwasher safe. These reusable freezer bags are airtight, come with slider seals, easy to open and close, ideal for marinating, freezing and storing food. Versatile & Multipurpose Bags: The reusable bags not only can be used in your kitchen but also use outdoor to keep your small items (such as keys, phone, tissue paper, power bank and so on), preventing them getting lost. Also as a lunch bag great for traveling, camping, allow you and your family to enjoy the convenience of snacks or meals whether you're at home, work, school, picnic or vacation! Size: 9''x7''