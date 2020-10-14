i play. by green sprouts

Reusable Face Mask

100% Polyester water-resistant microfiber shell; non-woven polyester inner; Polyester lining Imported Elastic closure Hand Wash EVERYDAY COVERAGE FOR ESSENTIAL ERRANDS—Our reusable cloth face mask encourages healthy hygiene to keep hands away from the nose and mouth while in public spaces. 10% DONATED!—10 percent of all green sprouts Reusable Face Masks sold are donated to groups and organizations dedicated to helping those in need. ACTIVATED CARBON LAYER—Our face mask with activated carbon inner layer keeps fresh air flowing through the mask for comfortable wear. This reusable cloth face mask encourages healthy hygiene by keeping hands away from the nose and mouth in public spaces. Our face mask with a structured , lightweight design is comfortable around the face, with elastic ear loops that allow for a custom fit. Our washable face mask withstands repeated wear to save resources and reduce waste, and the included storage bag helps keep it clean between uses. Available in multiple sizes and varied colors for adults and cute prints for children to encourage wearing masks while out and about.