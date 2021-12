MAC Cosmetics

Retro Matte Lipstick

C$27.00

Iconic. Bold. Universally flattering. Our most famous Lipstick icon – this mattest-matte, vivid blue-red is known around the world as THE universal red that’s radiant on everyone. The ultimate A-lister and Hollywood starlet, she demands your attention just by entering a room and arresting her audience with instant flair. She kisses lips with intense, full-coverage colour and stays on all day with 12-hour wear.