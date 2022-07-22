Gabriela Thomeu

Retro Daisy – Yellow, White And Purple Tote Bag

$30.00 $22.50

Buy Now Review It

At Society6

About Society6 Tote Bags Our tote bags are constructed with a premium, canvas-like material and double-stitched for quality. They're available in three sizes, making them great reusable grocery bags or to bring to the beach. Product Note: Color variations between on-site previews and printed fabrics may occur on products with multiple fabric types