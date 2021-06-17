Belei

Retinol Vitamin A Refining Moisturizer

$27.62 $19.77

Details: This refining moisturizer uses the latest technology in retinol delivery to release vitamin A to the skin over the course of the day or night What it Does: A botanical complex soothes skin, while squalene and hyaluronic acid help skin appear smooth and refined Application: Using fingertips, smooth a thin layer over clean skin in an upward, feathering motion, starting at the base of your neck or chin. Use at night Good to Know: For daytime use we recommend following with sun protection Created for all skin types, including sensitive skin Dermatologist tested. Formula not tested on animals Formulated without parabens, fragrances, sulfates, phthalates This refining moisturizer is created for all skin types and uses the latest technology in retinol delivery to release vitamin A to the skin over the course of the day or night. A botanical complex soothes skin, while squalane and hyaluronic acid help skin appear smooth and refined.