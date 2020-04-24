Elizabeth Arden

Retinol Ceramide Capsules Line Erasing Night Serum

Improve the appearance of skin with Elizabeth Arden Retinol Ceramide Capsules Line Erasing Night Serum, an encapsulated Retinol formula that targets signs of aging to promote smoother, younger-looking skin.Encased in single dose capsules for easy use and to protect efficacy (Retinol is extremely sensitive to light and air), the lightweight, semi-translucent serum combines a cocktail of beneficial ingredients to help improve the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, tone and texture. Retinol is a clinically proven 'wrinkle-smoother', while moisturizing Ceramides and youth-reviving Peptides work in synergy to help hydrate and improve the look of elasticity. Powerful yet gentle, the luxurious treatment will minimize the look of pores and inspire a radiant, clarified complexion. Non-drying, it is specially formulated to help protect against the dryness that can be often be associated with Retinol.Suitable for all skin types. Clinically and dermatologist tested.Free from preservatives and fragrance.