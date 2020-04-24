United States
Elizabeth Arden
Retinol Ceramide Capsules Line Erasing Night Serum
$84.00$67.20
At LookFantastic
Improve the appearance of skin with Elizabeth Arden Retinol Ceramide Capsules Line Erasing Night Serum, an encapsulated Retinol formula that targets signs of aging to promote smoother, younger-looking skin.Encased in single dose capsules for easy use and to protect efficacy (Retinol is extremely sensitive to light and air), the lightweight, semi-translucent serum combines a cocktail of beneficial ingredients to help improve the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, tone and texture. Retinol is a clinically proven 'wrinkle-smoother', while moisturizing Ceramides and youth-reviving Peptides work in synergy to help hydrate and improve the look of elasticity. Powerful yet gentle, the luxurious treatment will minimize the look of pores and inspire a radiant, clarified complexion. Non-drying, it is specially formulated to help protect against the dryness that can be often be associated with Retinol.Suitable for all skin types. Clinically and dermatologist tested.Free from preservatives and fragrance.