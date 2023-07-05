Boy Smells x Kin Euphorics

LIMITED EDITION EMOTION ILLUMINATIONS — Ring ring, this is you’re requested wake up call. Let that bleary third eye blink open and awaken the holy trinity of “I’s” — initiate, illuminate and invigorate. Mint and citrus rind take root with fresh ginger and black currant and textures of cedar — an energizing scent to activate the highest reaches of your mind. Enjoy RESTART PILLAR CANDLE + KIN SPRITZ DUO whenever you are in need of a lift. The candle's patented scent technology in this candle is scientifically designed to illuminate neural pathways toward relaxation and surrender. Studies of molecular accords’ effect on the brain, body arousal and mood mapping culminate in this limited edition collection with our non-alcoholic, functional beverage buddies, KIN EUPHORICS. The beverage is untapped, good clean energy. Non-alcoholic and gently caffeinated Kin Spritz is infused with adaptogens, nootropics, and botanics like Rhodiola Rosea, 5-HTP, and Gaba to elevate your mood, smooth out stress, and offer a boost of energy.