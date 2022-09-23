Madewell

(re)sourced Faux-shearling Vest

$118.00

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Crafted of touchable (Re)sourced faux shearling, this cozy button-front vest has a high collar and contrasting binding details. Layering bonus: this modular piece was designed to fit perfectly under the coordinating packable puffer (or size up and wear it on top). Regular fit. Body length: 24 3/4". 100% recycled polyester. Do Well: made using polyester recycled from postconsumer plastic, which helps keep trash out of landfills. Machine wash. Import. Madewell.com only. NG664