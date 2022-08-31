Vitruvi

Set of four essential oils. Clean sweep, 5 mL Features essential oil blend of pine, lemon, and clove. Retreat, 5 mL Features essential oil blend of grapefruit, palma rosa, and eucalyptus. Ceremony, 5 mL Features essential oil blend of cedarwood, clary sage, and palo santo. Grove, 5 mL Features essential oil blend of fir, spruce, pine, and cedarwood. Made in United States. 212711M620002