Flawless By Gabrielle Union

Repairing Deep Conditioning Masque

$9.99

At Flawless by Gabrielle Union

Flawless Repairing Deep Conditioning Masque is an intense treatment that rebuilds and strengthens dry, brittle hair that has excessive heat & chemical damage. It’s Infused with biotin, creatine, and rice oil complex to deeply penetrate the hair to help restore and rebuild strength while repairing damage. Pro Tip After rinsing, follow with the Flawless 3 Minute Restoring Conditioner to add moisture and softness. For a boost of hydration, add a couple of drops of Flawless Restoring Exotic Oil Treatment and sit under a dryer or steamer for 10 Minutes. Directions Massage into hair from root to ends. Leave on for 5-10 minutes, then rinse with cool water to seal in moisture. Product Benefits Infused with Coconut Oil, Passionfruit Seed Oil, Castor Seed Oil, Shea Butter, Avocado Oil, Rice Oil Complex, Brazilian Bacuri Butter, Creatine, Biotin and Acai Palm Oil to deeply penetrate the hair to help restore and rebuild strength while repairing damage. No Sulfates, Parabens and Silicones. Great for natural, color treated or relaxed hair. Ingredients WATER (AQUA, EAU), CETEARYL ALCOHOL, GLYCERIN, COCOS NUCIFERA (COCONUT) OIL, CANOLA OIL, RICINUS COMMUNIS (CASTOR) SEED OIL, HYDROGENATED CASTOR OIL, BUTYROSPERMUM PARKII (SHEA) BUTTER, CETEARETH-20, POLYSORBATE 60, GLYCERYL STEARATE, PEG-100 STEARATE,PEG-120 METHYL GLUCOSE DIOLEATE, PEG-75 LANOLIN, PERSEA GRATISSIMA (AVOCADO) OIL, PASSIFLORA EDULIS SEED OIL, ORYZA SATIVA (RICE) BRAN OIL, EUTERPE OLERACEA FRUIT OIL, SYRINGA VULGARIS (LILAC) LEAF CELL EXTRACT, CREATINE, BIOTIN, TOCOPHERYL ACETATE, MORINGA OLEIFERA SEED OIL, PLATONIA INSIGNIS SEED BUTTER, HYDROXYETHYLCELLULOSE, POTASSIUM SORBATE, FRAGRANCE (PARFUM), PHENOXYETHANOL, ETHYLHEXYLGLYCERIN, DISODIUM EDTA, CITRIC ACID.