Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Shorts
Rejina Pyo
Renee Striped Cotton And Linen-blend Shorts
£290.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
Pastel-yellow, white and red cotton-blend. Button and concealed zip fastening at front. 50% cotton, 30% linen, 20% rayon; buttons: 100% horn (Buffalo). Dry clean.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Oak + Fort
Short
$68.00
$20.00
from
Oak + Fort
BUY
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Fitted Floral Cycling Shorts
$49.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
DETAILS
Pull & Bear
Yellow Bermudas With Belt
£19.98
from
Pull & Bear
BUY
DETAILS
Sea NY
O'keefe Short
£220.76
from
Sea NY
BUY
More from Rejina Pyo
DETAILS
Rejina Pyo
Nane Bag
£304.29
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Rejina Pyo
Contrast Stitching Trousers
£610.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
DETAILS
Rejina Pyo
Crinkled Halter Neck Top
£697.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
DETAILS
Rejina Pyo
Rejina Pyo Halterneck Off-the-shoulder Ruched Blouse
£697.00
from
Browns
BUY
More from Shorts
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Drawstring Linen Blend Shorts
£20.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
DETAILS
Claudie Pierlot
Denim Contrast Stitch Bermuda Shorts
£77.50
from
Claudie Pierlot
BUY
DETAILS
Sandy Liang
Bobo Shorts
$175.00
$88.00
from
Sandy Liang
BUY
DETAILS
Outdoor Voices
Techsweat Shorts
$65.00
from
Outdoor Voices
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted