Urban Renewal

Remnants Camo Mesh Maxi Skirt

$49.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 80544950; Color Code: 030 Allover camo pattern skirt by Urban Renewal. Cut in a maxi length with a lettuce edge hem and elastic waist. Created from deadstock or discarded fabrics that would have gone unused, this brand-new skirt was made in the USA by Urban Renewal. About Urban Renewal Remnants - Urban Renewal pieces made in the USA - Sustainably up-cycled garments that have been made from sourced remnant materials - Each piece has been crafted from small-batch fabric rolls and is exactly as pictured Content + Care - Polyester, spandex - Machine wash - Made in the USA Size + Fit - Model is 5’10" and wearing size Medium - Measurements taken from size Medium - Waist: 26" - Length: 33"