Tanya Taylor

Remixed + Restitched Pajama Set

$175.00

Buy Now Review It

At Tanya Taylor

Limited-edition pajama sets are BACK, with an all new Summer look. Called our 'Remixed + Restitched' pajamas for a reason, you can rest easy knowing these lightweight sets were designed using Spring fabrics, upcycled to ensure our resources don't go unused. Created in our hand-painted Ikat Floral print with a contrasting polka dot collar, pockets and cuffs, you may find yourself wanting to wear the pajama tops for more than just sleeping. With an elastic waistband and contrasting hemlines, the pajama shorts are as practical as they colorful. Match the set back to our new Remixed + Restitched robe for a full pajama look. Please note this item is excluded from all promotions. Product Details: • Contrast fabric on collar and cuffs • Piping detail • Functional buttons down the front • Elastic waistband on shorts • Functional chest pocket • Unlined Fit Details: • Fabric does not have stretch, we recommend taking your normal size. • Lian is 5'5" and wearing size M Materials & Care: • 98% Viscose, 2% Silk • Machine wash delicate, lay flat to dry