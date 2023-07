Kinfield

Relief Balm

$24.00 $19.20

Buy Now Review It

At Kinfield

Now available in multiple sizes! Give your skin instant relief from bug bites, itching, inflammation, or other minor irritations with this soothing vegan balm, packed with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant ingredients. Powerful ingredients in an easy-to-apply balm, plus a delightful, sweet-spicy herbal scent, make this balm one you won’t want to live without.