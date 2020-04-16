Papa & Barkley

Releaf Balm

$29.99

Keep calm and carry Papa’s Balm. Our soothing, relieving salve is made from all-natural ingredients grown on USA farms, a blend of beeswax, and several healing essential oils. Extracts from eucalyptus, tea tree, peppermint and lavender plants offer this salve a subtly herbaceous scent. Once our Releaf balm is applied, an activated warmth is followed by a cooling sensation. Want a stronger effect? Simply apply more for additional relief. As always, it’s formulated without chemicals or solvents and can be delivered nationwide. Like everything at P&B, this salve is backed by our 100% Satisfaction Guarantee. Perfect for post-workout soreness and chronic aches. Like everything at P&B, our Releaf Balm is backed by our 100% Satisfaction Guarantee. Made from: All-natural ingredients grown on USA farms. A blend of beeswax and several healing essential oils Peppermint, tea tree, and lavender are great anti-inflammatories, can help you de-stress, and improve sleep! Size 15ML, 50ML Serving Size 1 Tbsp Ingredients Hemp Extract, Coconut Oil, Beeswax, Essential Oil Blend (Eucalyptus, Tea Tree, Peppermint, Lavender), Vitamin E Oil, Natural Terpenes Phytocannabinoids 180mg (15ml), 600mg (50ml) Manufacturing Manufactured in a facility that also processes nuts. FDA All products contain less than 0.3% THC. Certificate of Analysis New Packaging, Same Ingredients! All order processed will be shipped with our old labels. But not to worry, both products contain the same ingredients with our full spectrum, all-natural CBD oil!