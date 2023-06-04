Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Ganni
Relaxed Wool Cardigan
$445.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Ganni
A signature GANNI silhouette, this is a relaxed button-up cardigan in fluffy wool blend, finished with front slip pockets.
More from Ganni
Ganni
Relaxed Wool Cardigan
BUY
$445.00
Ganni
Ganni
Cotton Crochet Bucket Hat
BUY
$94.50
$135.00
Shopbop
Ganni
Cotton Crochet Bucket Hat
BUY
$94.50
$135.00
Shopbop
Ganni
Cotton Crochet Bucket Hat
BUY
$94.50
$135.00
Shopbop
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted