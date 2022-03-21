Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Shorts
Madewell
Relaxed Destructed Edition Denim Shorts
$74.50
$58.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
The cut: Slouchy and relaxed, these fan-fave jean shorts sit lower on the hips for a laid-back feel.
Need a few alternatives?
X by Gottex
Active Biker Shorts
BUY
$14.98
$62.00
Nordstrom Rack
BDG
Lola Printed Bike Short
BUY
$39.00
Urban Outfitters
BDG
Pitched A-line Denim Short — Newspaper Print
BUY
$17.99
$59.00
Urban Outfitters
FP Movement
Good Karma Runsie
BUY
$78.00
Free People
More from Madewell
Madewell
The (re)sourced Tote Bag
BUY
$98.00
Madewell
Madewell
Square Neck Tiered Midi Dress
BUY
$103.50
$138.00
Nordstrom
Madewell
Relaxed Destructed Edition Denim Shorts
BUY
$58.50
$74.50
Nordstrom
Madewell
Linen-blend V-neck Dolman-sleeve Mini Dress
BUY
$98.00
Madewell
More from Shorts
X by Gottex
Active Biker Shorts
BUY
$14.98
$62.00
Nordstrom Rack
BDG
Lola Printed Bike Short
BUY
$39.00
Urban Outfitters
BDG
Pitched A-line Denim Short — Newspaper Print
BUY
$17.99
$59.00
Urban Outfitters
FP Movement
Good Karma Runsie
BUY
$78.00
Free People
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted