& Other Stories

Relaxed Corduroy Trousers

£65.00 £48.00

Buy Now Review It

At & Other Stories

Corduroy trousers featuring a tapered wide leg with a subtle flare and duo welt back pockets. Zipper closure Tortoise button closure Length of inseam: 70cm / 27.6" (size 36) Model wears: EU 36 / UK 10 / US 4 / Small