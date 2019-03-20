Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
Tibi
Reid Sandals
£463.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Farfetch
Mint green calf leather Reid sandals from Tibi featuring a toe strap, a strappy design, a wrap tie ankle fastening, a brand embossed insole and a flat heel.
Need a few alternatives?
Marni
Fussbett Sandals
$695.00
from
SSENSE
BUY
Charles & Keith
Candy Coloured Sliders
£45.00
from
Charles & Keith
BUY
Charles & Keith
Candy Coloured Sliders
£45.00
from
Charles & Keith
BUY
Havaianas
Havaianas Top
£18.00
from
Havaianas
BUY
More from Tibi
Tibi
Ruffle-trimmed Washed-satin Midi Dress
€650.00
€195.00
from
Tibi
BUY
Tibi
Bryan Flip Flops
£238.24
from
Shopbop
BUY
Tibi
Wrap Front Minidress
$395.00
$263.89
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Tibi
Double Cuff Cardigan
$350.00
$233.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Flats
J. Crew
Academy Penny Loafers
$178.00
from
J. Crew
BUY
Everlane
The Day Glove - Navy
$240.00
$115.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Everlane
The Day Glove Reknit - Pink
$160.00
$98.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Eileen Fisher
Humor Flat
$150.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted