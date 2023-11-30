Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
COS
Regular Fit T-shirt
$35.00
Buy Now
Review It
At COS
Need a few alternatives?
COS
Regular Fit T-shirt
BUY
$35.00
COS
Bode
Ballet Cotton T-shirt
BUY
$436.00
FWRD
Rabanne x H&M
Sequin-disc Top
BUY
$299.00
H&M
AG Jeans
Emily Crew
BUY
$98.00
AG Jeans
More from COS
COS
Fair Isle Merino Wool Balaclava
BUY
£85.00
COS
COS
Regular Fit T-shirt
BUY
$35.00
COS
COS
Asymmetric Wrap Skirt
BUY
$115.00
COS
COS
Pintucked Kick-flare Trousers
BUY
£85.00
COS
More from Tops
Madewell
Brightside Rib Tee
BUY
$42.00
Madewell
Everlane
Women's Breton Shirt
BUY
$48.00
$68.00
Everlane
COS
Regular Fit T-shirt
BUY
$35.00
COS
Eloquii
Printed Button Down
BUY
$33.98
$84.95
Eloquii
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted