Scotch & Soda

Regular-fit Shirt

$148.00

Buy Now Review It

At Scotch & Soda

About this product With a regular-fit, classic collar, and button-down closure, this shirt is the ultimate classic. Pair with chinos or jeans - you decide. Article number: 164105_0598 Highlights & Care Women’s shirt Regular-fit Classic collar Button-down closure Care: 30-degree delicate wash 57% Cotton /43% Modal (Tencel™) Delivery & Returns