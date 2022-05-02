Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Cinq à Sept
Regine Short Ruched Asymmetric Silk Dress
$465.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Bergdorf Goodman
Cinq à Sept "Regine" satin dress designed with self-ties straps and a ruched side.
Need a few alternatives?
Daily Practice by Anthropologie
Daily Practice By Anthropologie The Grau Sleeveless Mini Dress
BUY
$88.00
Anthropologie
LC Lauren Conrad
Knot-strap Tiered Maxi Dress
BUY
$51.84
$72.00
Kohl's
Lululemon
Pocketed Drop-waist Midi Dress
BUY
$59.00
$138.00
Lululemon
Reformation
Agean Dress
BUY
$98.00
Reformation
More from Cinq à Sept
Cinq à Sept
Elza Crepe Blazer
BUY
$495.00
Neiman Marcus
Cinq à Sept
Janin Cuffed Pants
BUY
$365.00
Neiman Marcus
Cinq à Sept
Elaine Crepe Shorts
BUY
$295.00
Neiman Marcus
Cinq à Sept
Tiered Shift Dress
BUY
$310.00
Farfetch
More from Dresses
Daily Practice by Anthropologie
Daily Practice By Anthropologie The Grau Sleeveless Mini Dress
BUY
$88.00
Anthropologie
LC Lauren Conrad
Knot-strap Tiered Maxi Dress
BUY
$51.84
$72.00
Kohl's
Lululemon
Pocketed Drop-waist Midi Dress
BUY
$59.00
$138.00
Lululemon
Reformation
Agean Dress
BUY
$98.00
Reformation
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted