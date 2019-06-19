Joss & Main

This Regalado Aluminum Frame 2-in-1 Patio Sling Beach Chair is a modern luxury product that makes outdoor activities both comfortable and feeling modern. This chair can adjust to 4 various positions, including a flat setting that will give supreme relaxation. The design with two large pockets gives you a storage space to hold small items while enjoying outside. The lightweight aluminum frame and double shoulder straps turning it into a backpack make it easy for compatibility and portability. The flappable pillow and wide wooden armrest provide the maxim support to throughout the body while making the experience of relaxation heighten. They wanted to make a foldable chair both relaxing and trendy by giving you multiple positions for relaxing, wide surface area on the armrest and head pillow, two storage pouches while being able to convert into a backpack for easy portability. Features Rust resistant lightweight aluminum Chair fully reclines to 4 different seating positions, from upright to lying down Comfortable wide wooden armrest with a cup holder Two large back storage pouches Folds for easy storage and compatibility Armrest is made from high-quality hardwood Beautiful tropical print with leak proof polyester backing fabric Product Details Frame Material: Metal Cushions Included: Yes Weight Capacity: 260 lb. Assembly Required: No Product Care: Wipe clean with a dry cloth Product Warranty: 6 Months