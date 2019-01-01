Medik8

Refining Moisturiser

£45.00

Buy Now Review It

At Medik8

Refining Moisturiser is a skin-perfecting day cream that refines enlarged pores and resurfaces skin to leave your complexion flawlessly smooth, matte and nourished. It harnesses the power of red clover, a skin-balancing botanical renowned for its powerful pore-tightening and sebum controlling properties. The hydrating cream also contains gently exfoliating mandelic acid to help smooth and clarify enlarged pores and provide all-day shine control. With an expert blend of actives carefully curated into a matte-finish yet hydrating formula, Refining Moisturiser addresses the underlying causes of enlarged pores for retextured and refined skin. Lightweight and velvety to the touch, it can be used alone or under make-up to give skin a smooth, radiant finish.