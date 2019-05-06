Jo Malone London

Red Roses Cologne

$68.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

Fragrance Family: FloralScent Type: Classic FloralsKey Notes: Lemon, Scarlet Velvet Rose, HoneycombAbout: Inspired by a voluptuous blend of seven of the world's most exquisite roses, this fragrance captures the essence of modern romance. With crushed violet leaves and a hint of lemon, it unfolds like a bouquet of freshly cut flowersclear and romantic.What else you need to know: From Colognes and Candles to Bath and Body Care, each Jo Malone London product comes presented in a signature gift box and ribbon.