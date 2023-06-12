Womanizer

Red Duo Rechargeable G-spot And Clitoral Stimulator

A match made in orgasm heaven, the Womanizer Duo stimulator combines clitoral suction and vibrating G-spot stimulation for blissful delights. This divine toy offers 12 levels of intensity and 10 vibration patterns for sensational blended pleasure. Made of velvet-soft silicone, Duo uses Womanizer's patented Pleasure Air technology to envelop the clitoris with thrilling contactless suction. Alongside the suction is the firm, vibrating G-spot stimulator which offers 10 vibration modes for intense internal stimulation. Move either part of the stimulator through 12 levels of intensity independently and enjoy a completely customisable erotic experience. Plus, Duo comes equipped with a Smart Silence function, which means your toy only turns itself on when it's in close contact with your body. To top things off, the Womanizer Duo is also completely waterproof so you can enjoy its breathtaking sensations in the bath or shower. Just coat the rim and shaft with water-based lubricant to enhance sensations during use. Womanizer now offer a 5-year warranty on all products.