Set up your oasis. Our sun shade is the best way to escape the sun in style. The shade is made from a durable polyester that’s been UV treated to prevent fading and is water resistant for unexpected showers. It's wide enough to shelter the whole crew and the open construction means you'll stay cool and breezy. It's lightweight enough to carry to a park or beach but sturdy enough to stay up all day long.
Measures 65.75" W x 67" H when set up
Shade measures 67" x 118"
Durable, woven polyester shade
Water resistant
UV coated to protect against fading
Includes pole kit for setup (3x aluminum poles, 4x plastic stakes, 4x metal stakes, 4x nylon cords, 1x carrying bag with carrying strap)
Every order is custom made just for you
PRO TIP: When setting up on grass or tougher ground, use the stakes to pre-dig the holes for the tent poles.
Please note: all sun shades are custom-made and printed upon order. Returns are only accepted in the case of damage.