The North Face

Red ’92 Retro Anniversary Nuptse Down Jacket

$340.00 $173.00

Buy Now Review It

At SSENSE

RDS-certified down-filled quilted DWR-coated nylon ripstop jacket. Water-repellent. · Paneled construction · Stowaway hood at stand collar · Zip closure · Logo embroidered at chest and back · Zip pockets · Concealed bungee-style drawstring at hem · Detachable logo patch at sleeve · Velcro tab at partially elasticized cuffs · Text embroidered at cuff · Patch pocket at interior · Full DWR-coated nylon satin lining Supplier color: TNF red Fill: 85% down, 15% waterfowl feathers. Body: 100% nylon. Lining: 100% nylon. Made in Bangladesh. 231802M178002